US consortium aims to improve platoon power by factor of 10
National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC) is leading a team of eight companies in an effort to integrate new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), and massively increase the power of soldiers at a platoon level.
The effort is part of the US Army’s 10X Dismounted Infantry Platoon which looks to field a prototype of a robotic and AI-enabled platoon, and evaluate work that aims to achieve the highest possible effects using technology.
The effort, dubbed 10X24, is being funded by the Ground Vehicle Robots group under the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command and US Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center.
