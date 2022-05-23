US Army tests modular C-UAS solution

In order to prepare its troops to face the current and future threats posed by UASs, the US Army tested the Northrop Grumman Mobile - Acquisition, Cueing and Effector (M-ACE) system on 17 May during the Maneuver Support, Sustainment and Protection Integration Experiments (MSSPIX) 2022.

Rob Menti, C-UAS expert at Northrop Grumman, explained to Shephard that M-ACE can provide multi-domain force protection.

‘There is a need for all formations to be able to protect themselves,’ Menti claimed, adding that ground troops can no longer rely only on ‘traditional air defence assets’.

M-ACE is a modular solution designed to support C-UAS missions against