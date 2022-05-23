US Army tests modular C-UAS solution
In order to prepare its troops to face the current and future threats posed by UASs, the US Army tested the Northrop Grumman Mobile - Acquisition, Cueing and Effector (M-ACE) system on 17 May during the Maneuver Support, Sustainment and Protection Integration Experiments (MSSPIX) 2022.
Rob Menti, C-UAS expert at Northrop Grumman, explained to Shephard that M-ACE can provide multi-domain force protection.
‘There is a need for all formations to be able to protect themselves,’ Menti claimed, adding that ground troops can no longer rely only on ‘traditional air defence assets’.
M-ACE is a modular solution designed to support C-UAS missions against
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Allison positions itself for role in US Army next-gen truck programme
Allison Transmission seeks to win more than $150 million worth of business on the Common Tactical Truck programme to replace more than 7,000 heavy trucks with a single platform.
-
Enter the Terminator: Russians claim BMPT combat debut in Ukraine
The BMPT tank support vehicle has reportedly been used in battle for the first time as Russia deploys more advanced armour to Ukraine.
-
Norway welcomes upgraded CV90s
BAE Systems Hägglunds and Ritek are providing Norway with 12 CV90RWS STING engineering vehicles and eight CV90RWS Multi-BK variants.
-
AM General sheds light on Humvee Saber
AM General expects to complete work on a new lightweight Humvee tactical vehicle prototype by Q3 this year.
-
NATO member state orders force protection equipment from Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall has received ‘major orders’ worth about €250 million from an unnamed NATO customer for force protection equipment.
-
Czech IFV plan suffers yet another delay
The Czech IFV programme was due to gain some much-needed clarity by April, but instead it has suffered another delay and its future remains unclear.