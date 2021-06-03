M-ACE counter-UAS system verified

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
Northrop Grumman has announced that it has verified the design of its Mobile Acquisition Cueing and Effector (M-ACE) system.
M-ACE is designed by the company to provide a tactical C-UAS capability that has an advanced predictive cueing capability to shorten the kill chain, allowing for the faster neutralisation of targets using networked sensors and gun systems.
On 26 May, Northrop Grumman stated that it has 'verified the design and demonstrated the capabilities' of M-ACE. A company spokesperson told Shephard that a test event would take place in July for interested customers to view the system.
This follows two testing events ...
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.