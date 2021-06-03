M-ACE counter-UAS system verified

Northrop Grumman has announced that it has verified the design of its Mobile Acquisition Cueing and Effector (M-ACE) system.

M-ACE is designed by the company to provide a tactical C-UAS capability that has an advanced predictive cueing capability to shorten the kill chain, allowing for the faster neutralisation of targets using networked sensors and gun systems.

On 26 May, Northrop Grumman stated that it has 'verified the design and demonstrated the capabilities' of M-ACE. A company spokesperson told Shephard that a test event would take place in July for interested customers to view the system.

This follows two testing events ...