US Army special operators test 5G and Wi-Fi 6e device for dismounted troops

The US Army has been testing a small-form-factor, wearable device to provide soldiers with 5G and Wi-Fi 6e connectivity as part of its effort to improve communication for dismounted troops. Trials with the Personal Transport 5 (PT5) solution involved the branch’s special operators and have been conducted for around 10 months in diverse locations worldwide.

Supplied by Persistent Systems, PT5 was engineered to simultaneously and continually deliver connectivity even in contested and congested EW scenarios.

Speaking to Shephard, Ryan Kowalske, VP of business development at Persistent Systems, stressed that the device allowed secure communication even in challenging environments