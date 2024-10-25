US Army Sentinel A4 radar will be integrated into DC region defence architecture in 2025

Lockheed Martin Sentinel A4 air and missile defence radar will be part of the US National Capital Region defence architecture next year. This fully digital capability uses a ground-based sensor system to locate, identify and track multiple threats including fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, UAVs, cruise missiles and RAM projectiles.

It provides EW protection and can be deployed in contested environments including electronic attacks, anti-radiation weapons and direction-finding sensors.

Speaking to Shephard, Chandra Marshall, VP of radar and sensor systems at Lockheed Martin, added that in 2025 the US Army planned to conduct tests to operate the radar with the Integrated Air