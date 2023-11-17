US Army seeks industry input to progress with the CPI2 programme

The US Army has released a request for white papers in support of the Command Post Integrated Infrastructure (CPI2). The service is seeking industry input which demonstrates capability to meet the programme’s power and communication requirements. The deadline to submit responses is 1 December 2023.

The branch is interested in Wi-Fi, satellite communications (SatCom), radio technologies and onboard and smart power technologies to increase command post dispersion.

In terms of on-the-move (OTM) wireless line-of-sight (LOS) systems, the branch is keen to access solutions to interconnect vehicles with ranges at or greater than 300m that can support more than 200MB, up