US Army seeks industry input to progress with the CPI2 programme
The US Army has released a request for white papers in support of the Command Post Integrated Infrastructure (CPI2). The service is seeking industry input which demonstrates capability to meet the programme’s power and communication requirements. The deadline to submit responses is 1 December 2023.
The branch is interested in Wi-Fi, satellite communications (SatCom), radio technologies and onboard and smart power technologies to increase command post dispersion.
In terms of on-the-move (OTM) wireless line-of-sight (LOS) systems, the branch is keen to access solutions to interconnect vehicles with ranges at or greater than 300m that can support more than 200MB, up
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
JLTVs bound for five export customers under US$160 million deal with Oshkosh
Oshkosh has added more than a thousand Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) to its books this month alone with this order and another announced on 4 November for the US Army, USMC and USAF.
-
Production qualification flight test completed for Precision Strike Missile from HIMARS launcher
Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), the US Army’s next-generation, long-range precision strike missile, can destroying targets out to more than 400km.
-
Norway set to order NASAMS to replace systems donated to Ukraine
National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) was originally developed by Norway's Kongsberg and Raytheon to meet the requirements of the Royal Norwegian Air Force.
-
Nordic countries place first helmet orders under NATO framework agreement
Galvion was awarded a framework contract by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency in December 2022 to supply its Batlskin Caiman ballistic helmet system.
-
Germany orders PARM remote anti-tank weapon
The PARM (Panzerabwehrrichtmine), a roadside anti-tank mine or effector, was originally triggered by a cable but has been upgraded to include more technologically advanced triggering mechanisms.
-
India’s MKU unveils new ballistic helmet
MKU has spent the last five years developing a lightweight ballistic helmet to join its line of manufacturing personal protection equipment including combat and fragmentation helmets.