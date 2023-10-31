Future of the CPI2 programme remains blurry
The future of the Command Post Integrated Infrastructure Increment 1 (CPI2 Inc 1) programme has remained blurry. The US Army had planned to release a RfP by the end of the year, but has placed efforts on ‘hold’ for the US Government's System for Award Management (SAM) programme.
It has not been made clear what the next steps or schedule of the initiative will be. The SAM website stated that the Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) was ‘pending further guidance from Project Manager Interoperability, Integration and Services (PM I2S), and will provide additional information via SAM.gov when available’.
The PM I2S is
