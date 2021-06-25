Mack Defense dedicates production line to Heavy Dump Trucks

Mack Defense is now producing Heavy Dump Trucks (HDT) from a dedicated production line. (Photo: Mack Defense)

US Army has up to 683 M917A3s on order.

Mack Defense has begun production of the M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck (HDT) for the US Army on a dedicated $6.5 million production line.

‘The investment will help fulfil the Mack Defense M917A3 contract with the US Army, as well as allow the production of other vehicle variants,’ the company announced on 24 June.

The production line is located in the Mack Experience Center in the former Customer Adaptation Center, where vehicle modifications for Mack trucks occurred.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the US Army placed an order for up to 683 M917A3s as part of a $296 million contract in May 2018. Initial deliveries began in May 2021.

The HDT is based on the civilian Mack Granite model with heavier-duty rear axles, all-wheel drive, an increased suspension ride height and other features to meet US Army requirements.