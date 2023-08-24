To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army orders 135 heavy dump trucks from Mack Defense

24th August 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

US forces may eventually receive as many as 683 Mack Defense M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks. (Photo: Mack Defense)

Mack Defense has won an order for 135 additional M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDTs) for the US Army with the vehicles largely conducting construction and maintenance missions for infrastructure assets, such as airfields, roadways, landing strips, supply facilities and motor pools

The additional vehicles are part of the previously announced firm-fixed price $296 million contract for up to 683 vehicles over seven years that the army awarded Mack Defense in 2018. The value of the contract has not been revealed but it may be around $60 million.

For this new order, 60 HDTs are being purchased by the US Army Reserve, 74 are being funded by the Presidential Budget and one is being purchased by the USN. With this tranche, a total of 446 HDTs have been ordered to date.

The vehicle is based on the commercially available Mack Granite model but with heavier-duty rear axles, all-wheel drive, increased suspension ride height and other ruggedised features to meet the requirements of US forces.

Related Articles

US Army orders HDTs

US Army receives first production M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck

US Army orders more 144 Mack Defense M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks

Production of the HDTs began in early 2021, following an investment of $6.5 million to create a dedicated production line at the facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania, which allows Mack Defense to also produce other vehicle variants.

The M917A3s are powered by 13l Mack MP8 engines, delivering 440hp and 1,660lb-ft of torque.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us