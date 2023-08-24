US Army orders 135 heavy dump trucks from Mack Defense
The additional vehicles are part of the previously announced firm-fixed price $296 million contract for up to 683 vehicles over seven years that the army awarded Mack Defense in 2018. The value of the contract has not been revealed but it may be around $60 million.
For this new order, 60 HDTs are being purchased by the US Army Reserve, 74 are being funded by the Presidential Budget and one is being purchased by the USN. With this tranche, a total of 446 HDTs have been ordered to date.
The vehicle is based on the commercially available Mack Granite model but with heavier-duty rear axles, all-wheel drive, increased suspension ride height and other ruggedised features to meet the requirements of US forces.
Production of the HDTs began in early 2021, following an investment of $6.5 million to create a dedicated production line at the facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania, which allows Mack Defense to also produce other vehicle variants.
The M917A3s are powered by 13l Mack MP8 engines, delivering 440hp and 1,660lb-ft of torque.
