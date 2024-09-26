To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Army increases efforts to plug capability gaps in self-propelled artillery inventory

US Army increases efforts to plug capability gaps in self-propelled artillery inventory

26th September 2024 - 10:35 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The branch plans to invest more than $400 million in the PIM programme in FY2025. (Photo: US Army)

The service has been working on the modernisation of its in-service systems and planning the acquisition of advanced howitzers.

The US Army has been seeking ways to plug capability gaps in its self-propelled artillery inventory as the war in Ukraine has been showing the crucial role this type of capability will have on tomorrow’s battlefield.

In order to be better equipped for a protracted war, the service planned a more than US$500 million investment to procure Paladin Integrated Management (PIM) platforms and improve its in-service systems over FY2025. It also requested $8 million to start the Next Generation Howitzer (NGH) programme.

The branch’s budget justification papers stated that the NGH would be a “highly mobile, survivable, versatile, transportable,

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

