US Army increases efforts to plug capability gaps in self-propelled artillery inventory

The US Army has been seeking ways to plug capability gaps in its self-propelled artillery inventory as the war in Ukraine has been showing the crucial role this type of capability will have on tomorrow’s battlefield.

In order to be better equipped for a protracted war, the service planned a more than US$500 million investment to procure Paladin Integrated Management (PIM) platforms and improve its in-service systems over FY2025. It also requested $8 million to start the Next Generation Howitzer (NGH) programme.

The branch’s budget justification papers stated that the NGH would be a “highly mobile, survivable, versatile, transportable,