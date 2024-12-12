US Army advances with the integration of PAC-3 MSE, LTAMDS and IBCS

The US Army has announced it has “successfully” conducted two sequential flight tests integrating the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE), the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defence Sensor (LTAMDS) and the Integrated Air and Missile Defence Battle Command System (IBCS).

During the trials at the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, the branch’s capabilities were deployed against a tactical ballistic missile and a cruise missile.

The announcement, made on 10 December, declared that the LTAMDS “detected, tracked and classified Short Range Ballistic Missile and Low Altitude Cruise Missile threat surrogates” in combination with the IBCS. The service said that the