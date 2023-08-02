Upgraded MLRS set for Finland after US State Department approves $395 million deal
The upgrade includes intercom systems, radio communication mounts, machine gun mounts, battle management system vehicle integration and other related elements of programme and logistics support.
In May 2011, Lockheed Martin received a $45.3 million contract to upgrade 22 Finnish MLRS, incorporating the universal fire control system and other enhancements. The upgrade enabled the launchers to fire precision GPS-guided munitions for the first time.
Finland’s MLRS were purchased from the Netherlands in 2007, and the country also has training systems.
Related Articles
Lockheed Martin receives $45.3m contract from Finland
Finland approves acquisition of extended-range GMLRS rockets
Finland must apply to join NATO ‘without delay’, say president and prime minister
More than a thousand remain in service, primarily with US forces but also with many NATO countries as well as Israel, South Korea and Bahrain. Systems have also been provided to Ukraine for its war against Russia.
The weapons are seen as vital in the current political environment for Finland, one of NATO'S newest members.
Originally conceived as a saturation weapon when developed in the late-1970s and early 1980s, the addition of GPS guidance has made the weapon more effective.
The principal contractors will be Lockheed Martin, Marlow in the UK, Leonardo DRS in Virginia, US, and Loc Performance Products in Michigan, US.
More from Land Warfare
-
Senate wants $532 million boost for modernising US Abrams tank fleet
The extra funds will enable the upgrading of 53 tanks on top of the 34 included in the US Army's FY2024 budget request.
-
Galvion releases upgraded MAX-8 charging station for tactical forces
Galvion has enhanced its MAX-8 Mission Adaptive Charging Station, boosting power output, AC/DC supply, and enabling faster firmware upgrades. The upgrade meets customer demands for more charging power without compromising ruggedness.
-
Meteksan targets drones with new radar and counter-UAS systems
Meteksan showcased the Retinar AESA radar at IDEF 2023, offering enhanced detection and tracking capabilities for UAVs and tactical targets. The radar has applications in mobile counter-UAS systems.
-
Lockheed Martin unveils plans to develop new class of 500kW laser weapon
Lockheed Martin will scale its technology to a 500kW-class laser under a new contract, aiming to optimize efficiency and size while increasing power for high-powered directed energy weapon systems.
-
Supacat and NP Aerospace deliver lightweight recovery vehicles to British Army
Supacat and NP Aerospace have this week delivered lightweight recovery vehicles to the British Army as part of the PMETS contract, addressing the off-road recovery needs of high mobility transport vehicles.
-
Allison Transmission joins Team Lynx bid for US Army's XM30 combat vehicle programme
Allison Transmission has partnered with Team Lynx, led by American Rheinmetall Vehicles, to provide the eGen Force electric hybrid system for the US Army's XM30 mechanised infantry combat vehicle.