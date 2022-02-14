Finland approves acquisition of extended-range GMLRS rockets

GMLRS is a surface-to-surface artillery rocket. (Photo - Lockheed Martin)

Worth €70 million ($79.2 million), a new deal for Finland comprises GMLRS – Alternative Warhead (ER GMLRS-AW) and Extended Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems – Unitary (ER GMLRS-U) rockets.

The Finnish MoD on 11 February announced its approval of a €70 million ($79.2 million) deal to buy ammunition for the Lockheed Martin Extended Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS).

Deliveries are expected to start in 2025.

When officially signed, the deal will comprise Extended Range GMLRS - Alternative Warhead (ER GMLRS-AW) and

ER GMLRS - Unitary (ER GMLRS-U) rockets.

According to a press release from the Finnish Army, both ammunition typesm have a range of about 150km, which ‘significantly improves the performance of heavy rocket launchers and extends their range’.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the GMLRS is a surface-to-surface artillery rocket fired from the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers. Currently, Finland is equipped with 22 units of the MLRS.

GMLRS rockets provide 24/7, all-weather precision fires to engage both area and point targets at short, medium and long ranges.

The FMS package was approved by the US State Department on 17 February 2021. The purchase is part of a Finnish plan to ensure the usability and performance of heavy rocket launchers by the 2050s.