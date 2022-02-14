Finland approves acquisition of extended-range GMLRS rockets

Iraq receives ex-Bulgarian T-72s and BMP-1s
Ex-Bulgarian armoured vehicles were reportedly ordered by Iraq in June 2021 under a $245 million contract for Apolo Engineering.
The Finnish MoD on 11 February announced its approval of a €70 million ($79.2 million) deal to buy ammunition for the Lockheed Martin Extended Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS).
Deliveries are expected to start in 2025.
When officially signed, the deal will comprise Extended Range GMLRS - Alternative Warhead (ER GMLRS-AW) and
ER GMLRS - Unitary (ER GMLRS-U) rockets.
According to a press release from the Finnish Army, both ammunition typesm have a range of about 150km, which ‘significantly improves the performance of heavy rocket launchers and extends their range’.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the GMLRS is a surface-to-surface artillery rocket fired from the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers. Currently, Finland is equipped with 22 units of the MLRS.
GMLRS rockets provide 24/7, all-weather precision fires to engage both area and point targets at short, medium and long ranges.
The FMS package was approved by the US State Department on 17 February 2021. The purchase is part of a Finnish plan to ensure the usability and performance of heavy rocket launchers by the 2050s.
Ex-Bulgarian armoured vehicles were reportedly ordered by Iraq in June 2021 under a $245 million contract for Apolo Engineering.
The Brazilian Army is currently working alongside around 100 national suppliers to design and produce 6x6 heavy mortar and engineering versions of Guarani vehicle.
Brazil plans to overhaul its self-propelled artillery capabilities with a tender for 36 howitzers; contenders include Nexter and Elbit.
Ricardo is providing up to six ‘low technological, high-mobility’ platforms for experiments with the British Army.
An armed variant of the THeMIS UGV will be tested and evaluated by the Royal Thai Army and the Thai Defence Technology Institute
The Lithuanian Army Command procured 34 Boomerang shooter detection systems to equip the National Armed Forces’ fleet of next-generation combat vehicles. The system will be delivered in mid-2022.