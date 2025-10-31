Ukraine’s ground robot army still finding its feet

Ukraine hopes that the development of ground robots will help remove human soldiers from the frontlines, transforming the war with Russia into a futuristic tech game.

While the developments have hit obstacles as telecommunications systems supporting the ground robots’ missions are not fit for the task, solutions are already in the works.

Ivan Movchan’s determination to build the best combat-ready ground robot was forged in the heat of the Battle of Kharkiv.

At that time, the Ukrainian Scale Company, of which Movchan is the CEO, was manufacturing industrial scales and weighbridges, selling mostly to other Eastern European countries. When tanks rolled