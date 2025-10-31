Ukraine’s ground robot army still finding its feet
Ukraine hopes that the development of ground robots will help remove human soldiers from the frontlines, transforming the war with Russia into a futuristic tech game.
While the developments have hit obstacles as telecommunications systems supporting the ground robots’ missions are not fit for the task, solutions are already in the works.
Ivan Movchan’s determination to build the best combat-ready ground robot was forged in the heat of the Battle of Kharkiv.
At that time, the Ukrainian Scale Company, of which Movchan is the CEO, was manufacturing industrial scales and weighbridges, selling mostly to other Eastern European countries. When tanks rolled
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Norway orders improved NASAMS technology as more countries sign up
The country’s air defence batteries will be equipped with new command posts, wheeled communication nodes and radios. The system itself is in service with more than 14 countries with 13 systems in Ukraine.
-
DOK-ING presents CUAS MV-8 armed with Valhalla Mangart 25 turret
The partnership between Croatia’s DOK-ING and Slovenia’s Valhalla Turrets reflects an effort to combine ground robots and with improved capabilities and new roles and follows Rheinmetall presenting its Ox with Dispatch charging docks from Valinor.
-
British Army vehicle programme may be shifting gears again
The UK’s effort to replace thousands of vehicles across a dozen base vehicle types has had a troubled history and statements from the UK’s Defence Minster Luke Pollard indicate change may be on the way.
-
Scorpion light mortar completes tests with US Army and moves to next exercise
Having completed five days of trials with the US Army, the two Scorpion Light mortar systems will stay in Hawaii to take part in planned Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center training exercises in early November.
-
EOS improving Slinger CUAS role as industry pushes forward
EOS Defence Systems officially launched its Slinger anti-drone system in 2023. The system features a remote weapon station, visual sensors and a Northrop Grumman 30mm cannon with specially designed ammunition, combined with EOS’s stabilisation and pointing technology.
-
Czech government developing a plan for air defence beyond 2030 alongside NATO integration
The Czech Armed Forces is set to receive four Israeli-made SPYDER long-range missile defence systems, the first of which was delivered earlier this year. They will be a key part of the country’s multilayered air defence system.