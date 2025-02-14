Europe “must provide the overwhelming share” of future defence aid to Ukraine, says US Secretary of Defence
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth has highlighted Washington’s intention to step aside so that Europe takes the lead in supplying military support to Kyiv.
Speaking during the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, this week, Hegseth made clear that safeguarding the security of the region “must be an imperative for European members of NATO”, who also “must provide the overwhelming share of future lethal and nonlethal aid to Ukraine”.
“This means donating more ammunition and equipment, leveraging comparative advantages, expanding your defence industrial base and, importantly, levelling with your citizens about the threat facing Europe,” Hegseth remarked. “Part
