Ukraine improves air defence system

DSEI 2021: Hornet and Milrem reveal new combat UGV
Hornet and Milrem have revealed their new THeMIS based UGV range, equipped with RCWSs designed for the French Army.
The Ukrainian MoD is moving forward with its plans to improve the country’s air defence equipment by putting into operation a new radar detection station called 80K6KS1 Phoenix.
The system was manufactured by the national company Iskra Research and Production Complex.
On 15 September, the MoD announced that Phoenix has passed through a series of successful tests before being integrated into the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system. Its development was carried out as part of the modernisation of the 79K6 radar station.
According to a press release of the service, the new radar detection station ‘will be the eyes’ of the air defence divisions and will improve their effectiveness to detect and hit aerial targets.
