Ukraine improves air defence system

The 80K6KS1 Phoenix was manufactured by the Ukrainian company Iskra Research and Production Complex. (Photo: Ukrainian MoD)

The national MoD started operating a new radar detection station called 80K6KS1 ‘Phoenix’. It was integrated into the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system.

The Ukrainian MoD is moving forward with its plans to improve the country’s air defence equipment by putting into operation a new radar detection station called 80K6KS1 Phoenix.

The system was manufactured by the national company Iskra Research and Production Complex.

On 15 September, the MoD announced that Phoenix has passed through a series of successful tests before being integrated into the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system. Its development was carried out as part of the modernisation of the 79K6 radar station.

According to a press release of the service, the new radar detection station ‘will be the eyes’ of the air defence divisions and will improve their effectiveness to detect and hit aerial targets.