Ukraine gets 79K6 3-D radar

10th April 2017 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Ukroboronprom's scientific and production complex Iskra has delivered a 79K6 radar station to the Ukraine armed forces as part of an order from the Ukraine Ministry of Defence, the company announced on 6 April.

The 79K6 radar is a 3-D digital phased array surveillance radar. The radar uses a multibeam klystron transmitter to produce a high power signal with high stability. Combined with high pulse repetition frequency, the radar can effectively detect targets with low radial velocities.

The radar is designed for air defence, and for transferring target data to the AA missile system. It also serves as an information link with air targets and air defence units to ensure flight safety.

