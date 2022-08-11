UK to double M270 MLRS deliveries to Ukraine

The UK MoD has confirmed it will provide Ukraine with three more M270 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRSs) and an undisclosed quantity of with precision guided M31A1 missiles capable of hitting targets 80km away.

Earlier in 2022, the UK donated three M270s to Ukraine.

‘Ukrainian troops have been trained in the UK on how to use the launchers so that they can maximise the effectiveness of the systems,’ the MoD announced on 11 August.

The UK is among the foremost donors of military equipment to help Ukraine resist the ongoing Russian invasion.

The MoD stated that the UK will work with allies ‘to establish a plan of action to support Ukraine into 2023 and beyond for as long as necessary, as they continue to fight for their freedom and sovereignty’.