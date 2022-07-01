To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK doubles military support to Ukraine with £1 billion package

1st July 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by Patrick Aquilina in London

The AS90 self-propelled howitzer, seen here in Estonia, has been provided to Ukraine along with a range of other equipment. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The UK has announced a further £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in military support to Ukraine, bringing the total value of aid since the start of the invasion to £2.3 billion.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the UK will provide another £1 billion of military support to Ukraine at the NATO Leaders Summit on 30 June. The support includes air defence systems, UAVs, EW equipment and thousands of pieces of individual kit for Ukrainian soldiers.

Aid provided so far includes: more than 5,000 NLAW antitank missiles; long-range Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS); artillery systems such as 155mm self-propelled guns; and rapid design and production of medium-range persistent loitering munitions.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had announced on 6 June that the UK would be sending the M270 MLRS to Ukraine and training is

