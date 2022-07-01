UK doubles military support to Ukraine with £1 billion package
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the UK will provide another £1 billion of military support to Ukraine at the NATO Leaders Summit on 30 June. The support includes air defence systems, UAVs, EW equipment and thousands of pieces of individual kit for Ukrainian soldiers.
Aid provided so far includes: more than 5,000 NLAW antitank missiles; long-range Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS); artillery systems such as 155mm self-propelled guns; and rapid design and production of medium-range persistent loitering munitions.
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had announced on 6 June that the UK would be sending the M270 MLRS to Ukraine and training is
