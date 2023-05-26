To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK plays host to inaugural AUKUS Pillar 2 AI and autonomy trial

26th May 2023 - 01:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The trial saw the use of a number of UAVs, including Blue Bear's Ghost. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

While for most part AUKUS is about submarines, under its Advanced Capabilities Pillar, known as Pillar 2, the UK, US and Australia are collaborating on other leading-edge technologies.

In April, the UK hosted the first AI and autonomy trial under the AUKUS agreement at Upavon, designed to drive forward the technologies into responsible military use rapidly.

The trial saw the initial joint deployment of Australian, UK and US AI-enabled assets in a real-time collaborative swarm to detect and track military targets in a representative environment.

The acceleration of AI and autonomous technologies are slated to have a major impact on coalition military capability.

Organised by the UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory the trial achieved the retraining of models in flight and the interchange of AI models between the

