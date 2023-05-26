UK plays host to inaugural AUKUS Pillar 2 AI and autonomy trial
In April, the UK hosted the first AI and autonomy trial under the AUKUS agreement at Upavon, designed to drive forward the technologies into responsible military use rapidly.
The trial saw the initial joint deployment of Australian, UK and US AI-enabled assets in a real-time collaborative swarm to detect and track military targets in a representative environment.
The acceleration of AI and autonomous technologies are slated to have a major impact on coalition military capability.
Organised by the UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory the trial achieved the retraining of models in flight and the interchange of AI models between the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Estonia, Latvia kick off joint procurement of Iris-T air defence missiles
Estonia and Latvia have selected the Diehl IRIS-T as their preferred solution for the joint procurement of a medium-range air defence system.
-
Elbit to supply surveillance radars to UK armed forces
The 90 portable Ground-Based Suveillance Radar units will feature capture software to monitor operator performance.
-
Ukraine awaits Brazilian approval to purchase 450 Guarani armoured vehicles
Kyiv is primarily interested in the ambulance variant of the platform, with vehicles planned to be deployed by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
-
Thai navy inducts first Panus R600 APCs into service
The Thai marines have accepted the first indigenously built 8x8 armoured vehicles, and the force is looking for additional vehicles.
-
Oshkosh submits Robotic Combat Vehicle proposal
Oshkosh has submitted its response to the US Army’s request for prototype proposals for the platform prototype design and build phase of its Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) programme.
-
Netherlands selects Elbit to meet rocket artillery requirement
Elbit Systems will supply 20 truck-mounted PULS artillery rocket launchers to the Royal Netherlands Army over the next five years.