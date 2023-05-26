UK plays host to inaugural AUKUS Pillar 2 AI and autonomy trial

In April, the UK hosted the first AI and autonomy trial under the AUKUS agreement at Upavon, designed to drive forward the technologies into responsible military use rapidly.

The trial saw the initial joint deployment of Australian, UK and US AI-enabled assets in a real-time collaborative swarm to detect and track military targets in a representative environment.

The acceleration of AI and autonomous technologies are slated to have a major impact on coalition military capability.

Organised by the UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory the trial achieved the retraining of models in flight and the interchange of AI models between the