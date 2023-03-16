UK MoD to equip British Army with 14 Archer artillery systems from Sweden

The UK MoD, on 16 March, announced the British Army would receive 14 Archer artillery systems this month to replace AS90 guns donated to Ukraine under a deal with Sweden.

Shephard understands the UK is also exploring the potential of subsequent purchases from Sweden.

According to the MoD, the guns will be operational by next April.

Shephard exclusively reported on 13 March that an announcement of the deal to equip the British Army with the BAE Systems Bofors-built guns was soon to be announced.

When delivered, these will provide the Royal Artillery (RA) with an interim capability alongside its remaining AS90 guns until the UK procures a new system under the accelerated Mobile Fires Platform project.

The Archers will come from Swedish Army stocks and use a Volvo 6x6 all-terrain chassis.

Archer requires a crew of three to four operators, less than that needed to operate an AS90.

The wheeled system can also reach 70km/h, compared to the AS90's 53km/h.

The British Army has likely opted for mobility over protection due to lessons from the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Archer features a fully automated, self-propelled 155mm gun with a firing range of 50km using extended-range ammunition – double that of the AS90.

Archer is also a contender for MFP, with a spokesperson for BAE Systems previously confirming to Shephard that the SPH had been offered for that programme.

Other contenders for MFP include Team Thunder – offering the K9A2 SPH, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann with its Boxer RCH155, France's Nexter with Caesar and Rheinmetall with an HX3 truck-based system.