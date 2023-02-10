To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Guns aplenty as British Army accelerates plans for new artillery

10th February 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The Mobile Fires Platform project seeks a long-term replacement for the AS90, pictured. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

While no dates have been set in stone for an accelerated Mobile Fires Platform project or an interim capability, plenty of options exist for recapitalisation of British Army artillery.

Having given away a large chunk of its ageing fleet of AS90 Self-propelled howitzers (SPH) to Ukraine, the British Army is accelerating plans to field a long-term replacement while also seeking an interim capability.

While plenty of options for a future artillery system are on the table in the long term, the market for an interim capability leaves fewer options, with France, Germany and South Korea having some of the few ‘hot’ production lines producing SPHs.

While the UK MoD has not yet attached any dates to the accelerated Mobile Fires Platform (MFP) project, it is expected that the army hopes

