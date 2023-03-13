To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK set to acquire Archer for interim artillery requirement

13th March 2023 - 11:50 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

RSS

The BAE Systems Bofors Archer 155mm artillery system could join the British Army's ranks as an interim capability. (Photo: BAE Systems Bofors)

The British Army is set to take between six and eight BAE Systems Bofors Archer 155mm self-propelled artillery systems to cover a capability gap caused by donating AS90 howitzers to Ukraine.

Sources have indicated to Shephard that an announcement will soon be made on a UK/Sweden government-to-government agreement under which the British Army will receive between six and eight BAE Systems Bofors Archer 155mm/52cal self-propelled (SP) artillery systems currently deployed by the Swedish Army.

When delivered, these will provide the Royal Artillery (RA) with an interim capability as a number of BAE Systems AS90 155mm/39cal SP artillery systems have been supplied to Ukraine.

BAE Systems Bofors has delivered 48 Archers to the Swedish Army based on a Volvo 6x6 all-terrain chassis.

More recently, the Swedish Defence Administration (FMV) placed a contract

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

