UK set to acquire Archer for interim artillery requirement
Sources have indicated to Shephard that an announcement will soon be made on a UK/Sweden government-to-government agreement under which the British Army will receive between six and eight BAE Systems Bofors Archer 155mm/52cal self-propelled (SP) artillery systems currently deployed by the Swedish Army.
When delivered, these will provide the Royal Artillery (RA) with an interim capability as a number of BAE Systems AS90 155mm/39cal SP artillery systems have been supplied to Ukraine.
BAE Systems Bofors has delivered 48 Archers to the Swedish Army based on a Volvo 6x6 all-terrain chassis.
More recently, the Swedish Defence Administration (FMV) placed a contract
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Canada accelerates acquisition of anti-tank, C-UAS and air defence capabilities
The purchase of new systems for deployment in Eastern Europe will be conducted as urgent operational requirements with contracts being awarded by 2024.
-
Spectra to supply comms terminals for NATO rapid reaction corps HQ experimentation
Spectra Group has been contracted to supply its Troposcatter COMET terminals for the UK's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps HQ as part of an experimental C2 programme.
-
Elistair rolls out tethered drone for comms relay missions
The Elistair Orion HL is designed for use as a persistent relay solution to form part of a secured mobile network.
-
Blighter radars to form part of UK laser anti-drone system
Two Blighter A800 radars will be deployed alongside a Raytheon UK vehicle-mounted counter-UAS laser in a demonstrator programme for the UK MoD.
-
Estonia tests competing sniper rifles ahead of tender award
The Estonian Defence Forces has carried out firing trials of four 8.6mm sniper rifles ahead of a final selection later this spring.