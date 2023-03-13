UK set to acquire Archer for interim artillery requirement

Sources have indicated to Shephard that an announcement will soon be made on a UK/Sweden government-to-government agreement under which the British Army will receive between six and eight BAE Systems Bofors Archer 155mm/52cal self-propelled (SP) artillery systems currently deployed by the Swedish Army.

When delivered, these will provide the Royal Artillery (RA) with an interim capability as a number of BAE Systems AS90 155mm/39cal SP artillery systems have been supplied to Ukraine.

BAE Systems Bofors has delivered 48 Archers to the Swedish Army based on a Volvo 6x6 all-terrain chassis.

More recently, the Swedish Defence Administration (FMV) placed a contract