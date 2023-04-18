To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK looks to Serco to maintain and operate air defence radars

18th April 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Serco will act as the prime contractor, and Lockheed Martin as the main subcontractor. (Photo: Serco)

Serco has secured a UK MoD contract worth £32m to maintain air defence radars and provide day-to-day operation of remote radar heads for five years.

Lockheed Martin will act as the main sub-contractor, with Serco as the prime contractor.

The contract covers five radar sites: Brizlee Wood, Northumberland; Saxa Vord, Shetland; Buchan, Eastern Scotland; Benbecula, Western Scotland and Neatishead, Norfolk.

The contract also provides for 30 jobs under a personnel replacement programme for the RAF.

Serco UK MD Doug Umbers said: ‘Serco has a long and proud history of supporting radars in the UK, and we are delighted to have been awarded this new contract to ensure the availability and readiness of this element of the United Kingdom’s critical national infrastructure.’

Serco has supported UK air defence systems since 2005 as a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin.

The company has also delivered three new TPS-77 air defence radars to the UK MoD more recently.

