UK looks to Serco to maintain and operate air defence radars
Lockheed Martin will act as the main sub-contractor, with Serco as the prime contractor.
The contract covers five radar sites: Brizlee Wood, Northumberland; Saxa Vord, Shetland; Buchan, Eastern Scotland; Benbecula, Western Scotland and Neatishead, Norfolk.
The contract also provides for 30 jobs under a personnel replacement programme for the RAF.
Related Articles
UK MoD issues Serco with new contract for marine services
Blighter radars to form part of UK laser anti-drone system
Mobility and deception keeping Ukrainian air defence systems intact
Serco UK MD Doug Umbers said: ‘Serco has a long and proud history of supporting radars in the UK, and we are delighted to have been awarded this new contract to ensure the availability and readiness of this element of the United Kingdom’s critical national infrastructure.’
Serco has supported UK air defence systems since 2005 as a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin.
The company has also delivered three new TPS-77 air defence radars to the UK MoD more recently.
More from Land Warfare
-
L&T to build prototype of India’s light tank
The Indian Army is desperate to get a light tank so as to improve its deployment of armour into mountainous border areas.
-
Refurbished Leopard 1 tanks will soon be ready for Ukraine
Refurbished Leopard 1 main battle tanks will be soon ready for Ukraine, according to the Danish Ministry of Defence.
-
DARPA RACER robotic vehicle programme approaches its second phase
The agency is currently reviewing the results of the last RACER robotic vehicle autonomy experiment and will select partners for phase 2 in the coming weeks.
-
French Army still not committed to Hornet Air Guardian anti-drone concept
Arquus subsidiary Hornet is still trying to convince French and export customers of the value of the Air Guardian remote weapon station's counter-drone capability.
-
BAE Systems reveals details of next-generation artillery ammunition
BAE Systems expects to carry out demonstration firings this year with its next-generation 155mm artillery rounds and is targeting British Army requirements including the Mobile Fires Platform and Lightweight Fires Platform.
-
Greece adds Spike antitank missiles to arsenal
Greece is the latest NATO member to acquire Spike antitank missiles from Israeli manufacturer Rafael, under a government-to-government agreement.