UK MoD issues Serco with new contract for marine services
Following the end of a 15-year private finance initiative arrangement to provide marine services, Serco’s new deal is with the RN directly.
The 27-month contract commences in December, following directly on from the previous arrangement for marine services.
A 650-strong team provide a range of services for the RN, including trialling new maritime technology, ferrying passengers, supporting training exercises and providing maintenance of moorings and buoys.
Serco’s marine services cover six sites, including HMNB Devonport, Portsmouth and Clyde.
The company also operates and maintains 100 tugs and other vessels.
More from Naval Warfare
-
How the USS Gerald R Ford's new tech is proving the critics wrong
USS Gerald R Ford is the largest, most expensive and most advanced aircraft carrier ever built and has successfully deployed a raft of new technologies on its first operational deployment.
-
South American navies grow fleets despite modest budgets
Naval forces in Uruguay, Argentina and Guyana are growing their fleets with additional patrol, research and multi-mission craft.
-
Why the UK's submarine nuclear deterrent line is susceptible to risk
Lengthy delays to the refit of HMS Vanguard and a fire on board HMS Victorious have exposed vulnerabilities in the UK's continuous at-sea deterrent (CASD).
-
UK inks long-awaited contract for extra Type 26 frigates
Against the backdrop of the G20 summit in Indonesia, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has greenlit a contract to build five more frigates for the UK Royal Navy (RN).
-
Indian Navy tests SLBM as part of nuclear triad
India has two new indigenously designed SSBNs in build, while its in-service INS Arihant recently test-fired a ballistic missile.