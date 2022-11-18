To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK MoD issues Serco with new contract for marine services

18th November 2022 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Serco's marine services work includes operations at HMNB Clyde. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

Serco has been awarded a £200 million ($238) million contract by the UK MoD for continued provision of marine services for the Royal Navy.

Following the end of a 15-year private finance initiative arrangement to provide marine services, Serco’s new deal is with the RN directly.

The 27-month contract commences in December, following directly on from the previous arrangement for marine services.

A 650-strong team provide a range of services for the RN, including trialling new maritime technology, ferrying passengers, supporting training exercises and providing maintenance of moorings and buoys.

Serco’s marine services cover six sites, including HMNB Devonport, Portsmouth and Clyde.

The company also operates and maintains 100 tugs and other vessels.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us