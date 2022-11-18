UK MoD issues Serco with new contract for marine services

Following the end of a 15-year private finance initiative arrangement to provide marine services, Serco’s new deal is with the RN directly.

The 27-month contract commences in December, following directly on from the previous arrangement for marine services.

A 650-strong team provide a range of services for the RN, including trialling new maritime technology, ferrying passengers, supporting training exercises and providing maintenance of moorings and buoys.

Serco’s marine services cover six sites, including HMNB Devonport, Portsmouth and Clyde.

The company also operates and maintains 100 tugs and other vessels.