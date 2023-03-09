Blighter radars to form part of UK laser anti-drone system

Blighter Surveillance Systems has been awarded a contract to supply A800 multi-mode 3D e-scan radars to Raytheon UK for the MoD's Laser Directed Energy Weapon (LDEW) project.

The radars will form part of a demonstrator system using a Raytheon-manufactured laser for neutralising small UAS.

Two A800 units will be used for target detection and direction of the laser. The effector will be vehicle-mounted, with the ground-based radars located nearby.

Blighter will work on system design and developing a concept of operations and support during the trials, which will take place at a UK MoD range.

The A800 is designed for integration with new and existing C2 systems. According to the company, it offers the multi-mode surveillance capability of large-scale radar systems in a smaller package with a 20km range.

The A800 can detect air, land and sea targets within the operating region of the LDEW, using clutter filters to simplify the test regime.

Blighter CEO James Long said the project 'will demonstrate how our cutting-edge A800 e-scanning radar can operate in synchronicity with next-generation technology to provide the edge on the battlefield'.