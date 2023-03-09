Blighter radars to form part of UK laser anti-drone system
Blighter Surveillance Systems has been awarded a contract to supply A800 multi-mode 3D e-scan radars to Raytheon UK for the MoD's Laser Directed Energy Weapon (LDEW) project.
The radars will form part of a demonstrator system using a Raytheon-manufactured laser for neutralising small UAS.
Two A800 units will be used for target detection and direction of the laser. The effector will be vehicle-mounted, with the ground-based radars located nearby.
Related Articles
Ukraine to receive ‘significant number’ of Blighter C-UAS radars
Raytheon to upgrade Phalanx CIWS for South Korea
Dragonfire illuminates the way forward for UK laser weapons
Blighter will work on system design and developing a concept of operations and support during the trials, which will take place at a UK MoD range.
The A800 is designed for integration with new and existing C2 systems. According to the company, it offers the multi-mode surveillance capability of large-scale radar systems in a smaller package with a 20km range.
The A800 can detect air, land and sea targets within the operating region of the LDEW, using clutter filters to simplify the test regime.
Blighter CEO James Long said the project 'will demonstrate how our cutting-edge A800 e-scanning radar can operate in synchronicity with next-generation technology to provide the edge on the battlefield'.
More from Land Warfare
-
NATO countries seek joint acquisition of armoured engineer vehicles
Seven NATO members are interested in common procurement of equipment including armoured engineering and breaching vehicles, autonomous engineering systems and modular mission payloads.
-
Estonia tests competing sniper rifles ahead of tender award
The Estonian Defence Forces has carried out firing trials of four 8.6mm sniper rifles ahead of a final selection later this spring.
-
Senior UK general says Ukraine war lessons should reshape defence priorities
The UK's Assistant Chief of the General Staff has called for a re-focus on core ground combat capabilities and boots on the ground for the British Army.
-
Oshkosh challenges US Army's JLTV contract decision with GAO protest
According to an analysis by Shephard Defence Insight, AM General’s bid could have reduced the JLTV unit cost by as much as $30,000.
-
No plans for UK to send more tanks to Ukraine, despite reports of doubling contribution
The UK has so far pledged to donate 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.