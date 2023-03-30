To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • UK inks agreement for Swedish Archer guns and buys Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifles

UK inks agreement for Swedish Archer guns and buys Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifles

30th March 2023 - 10:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The Carl-Gustaf can fire a range of 84mm projectiles, including anti-armour and anti-structure munitions. (Photo: Saab)

The defence ministers of the UK and Sweden have signed a letter of intent for a contract to supply the British Army with 14 Archer self-propelled guns and announced a deal for Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifles.

The UK MoD previously confirmed that it had selected Archer as an interim replacement for AS90 Self-Propelled Howitzers (SPH) donated to Ukraine.

In London, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and his Swedish counterpart signed the Archer agreement and discussed future collaboration between the UK and Sweden.

Following discussions between the two ministers, the UK said it would continue to support Sweden's bid to enter NATO and work together to ensure support for Ukraine.

The UK has ordered Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifles worth nearly £5 million from Saab to replenish munitions gifted to Ukraine.

The deal includes weapon systems, sights, ammunition

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us