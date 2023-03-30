UK inks agreement for Swedish Archer guns and buys Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifles

The UK MoD previously confirmed that it had selected Archer as an interim replacement for AS90 Self-Propelled Howitzers (SPH) donated to Ukraine.

In London, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and his Swedish counterpart signed the Archer agreement and discussed future collaboration between the UK and Sweden.

Following discussions between the two ministers, the UK said it would continue to support Sweden's bid to enter NATO and work together to ensure support for Ukraine.

The UK has ordered Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifles worth nearly £5 million from Saab to replenish munitions gifted to Ukraine.

The deal includes weapon systems, sights, ammunition