British Army’s Project Stokes 120mm mortar bids due in March 2026

18th February 2026 - 11:46 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

Elbit UK 120mm Hinge Mortar deployed over the rear of a Toyota Land Cruiser (4x4). The 120mm mortar barrel is made by Perfect Bore of the UK and shown on the side is a precision-guided 120mm mortar bomb. (Photo: author)

Project Stokes could see a new 120mm mortar capability enter British service, with domestic production and international partnerships central to competing bids.

Companies have until the end of March to respond to a request for information (RfI) issued by the Future Capability Group of UK Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) in late 2025 for the British Army requirement for a 120mm Light Mounted Mortar Variant-Hinge (LMMVH).

This project is called “Stokes” after the Brandt muzzle loaded mortar which was first fielded by France and the UK in the First World War.

There are at least three potential contenders for this requirement including the Spanish company New Technologies Global Systems (NTGS), Elbit Systems UK and Babcock of the UK teamed with ST Engineering.

The NTGS Alakran

