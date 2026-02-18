British Army’s Project Stokes 120mm mortar bids due in March 2026

Companies have until the end of March to respond to a request for information (RfI) issued by the Future Capability Group of UK Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) in late 2025 for the British Army requirement for a 120mm Light Mounted Mortar Variant-Hinge (LMMVH).

This project is called “Stokes” after the Brandt muzzle loaded mortar which was first fielded by France and the UK in the First World War.

There are at least three potential contenders for this requirement including the Spanish company New Technologies Global Systems (NTGS), Elbit Systems UK and Babcock of the UK teamed with ST Engineering.

The NTGS Alakran