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NATO demonstrates equipment and prototype innovations in Crystal Arrow Exercise

15th May 2026 - 09:44 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Sēlija, Latvia

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NATO’s Crystal Arrow Exercise saw standard red on blue engagements as well as equipment demonstrations. (Photo: author)

The Crystal Arrow Exercise is being used by NATO as a way to put new equipment such as uncrewed ground and aerial vehicles into the hands of alliance users, particularly Latvian and Baltic forces.

NATO is working to improve procurement processes and make it easier for countries to purchase common and compatible equipment in a competitive way, with one example being the creation of a marketplace for counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) weapons.

This week’s Crystal Arrow 2026 exercise, which is taking place across northern Latvia, is described by the organisation as not just a military training exercise but also as an opportunity to test new concepts and evaluate and present new uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs).

Claudio Palestini, head of the innovation adoption unit at NATO’s defence innovation, industry and armament division (D2IA), spoke to media

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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