NATO demonstrates equipment and prototype innovations in Crystal Arrow Exercise
NATO is working to improve procurement processes and make it easier for countries to purchase common and compatible equipment in a competitive way, with one example being the creation of a marketplace for counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) weapons.
This week’s Crystal Arrow 2026 exercise, which is taking place across northern Latvia, is described by the organisation as not just a military training exercise but also as an opportunity to test new concepts and evaluate and present new uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs).
Claudio Palestini, head of the innovation adoption unit at NATO’s defence innovation, industry and armament division (D2IA), spoke to media
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Land Warfare
-
UK finally signs $1.35 billion British Army howitzer deal but with scaled-back numbers
The deal will provide the British Army with five times the number of guns it currently operates as an interim measure, but it still leaves the force with comparatively fewer weapons than partner forces.
-
CSG’s new CFL-120 Karpat medium tank demonstrates move to modularity
Built using proven parts across three countries, the CFL-120 uses a Turkish chassis, an Italian turret and Czech integration to reflect a modular approach to tank design.
-
Team LionStrike fleshes out UK Land Mobility Programme bid
At an industry press day this week, Shephard's Christopher Foss looked more closely at Team LionStrike's line-up.
-
SAHA 2026: Armour, artillery and autonomous systems on display
The array of platforms on display at SAHA 2026 showcased the diversity of equipment now provided by the Turkish defence industry.
-
SAHA 2026: Is the Turkish Army’s Altay MBT finally ready?
At SAHA 2026, the Altay was proudly on display. But has the platform finally overcome the problems that have left it repeatedly late?