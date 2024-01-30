UAE awards contract to Edge for C-UAS system
The UAE has ordered Skyshield C-UAS systems from Edge to boost the country’s air defence capability. Each system will consist of SIGN4L’s advanced Skyshield and NAVCONTROL-G subsystems.
The company said the systems can boast of “several robust, multi-layered C-UAS” to provide “situational awareness and soft-kill capabilities against unmanned aerial threats [to enable] the comprehensive protection of critical infrastructure and border integrity”.
Edge unveiled the Skyshield system at International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi in February 2023. It can be configured for fixed installation in key areas to safeguard static sites, as well as being packaged as a rapidly deployable solution for a broad range of civilian and military vehicles, trucks and ships.
Featuring automated 360° detect and defeat capabilities for anti-drone protection, the system has been aimed at the military, law enforcement, security and VIP protection markets.
Shortly after the system was unveiled, Edge announced it had been awarded two contracts with a combined value exceeding AED70 million (US$19 million) to deliver multiple Skyshield C-UAS systems and V-Protect convoy protection solutions to an international customer.
