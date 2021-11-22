To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Turkish UGV evolution fails to ease official impatience

22nd November 2021 - 11:30 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

Golge Suvari (Shadow Rider) UGV, pictured in August 2021 during IDEF. (Photo: Tayfun Ozberk)

Despite a recent raft of LoIs for medium and heavy UGVs, the head of the Turkish defence procurement agency SSB is urging a faster pace.

A recent Letter of Intent between FNSS and Turkish defence procurement agency SSB paves the way for serial production of heavy UGVs in the country.

However, SSB chief Ismail Demir has indicated impatience with the pace of progress on autonomous and semi-autonomous ground systems.

At the same time, SSB also signed LoIs with Aselsan, Best Group, Elektroland Defence and Havelsan to meet Turkish medium UGV requirements.

Under the LoI for FNSS, the manufacturer will initially produce five Golge Suvari (Shadow Rider) UGVs for the Turkish Armed Forces. Before delivery, the UGV will be fitted with a remotely operated variant of …

