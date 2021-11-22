Turkish UGV evolution fails to ease official impatience

A recent Letter of Intent between FNSS and Turkish defence procurement agency SSB paves the way for serial production of heavy UGVs in the country.

However, SSB chief Ismail Demir has indicated impatience with the pace of progress on autonomous and semi-autonomous ground systems.

At the same time, SSB also signed LoIs with Aselsan, Best Group, Elektroland Defence and Havelsan to meet Turkish medium UGV requirements.

Under the LoI for FNSS, the manufacturer will initially produce five Golge Suvari (Shadow Rider) UGVs for the Turkish Armed Forces. Before delivery, the UGV will be fitted with a remotely operated variant of …