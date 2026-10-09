The US DoD’s counter-drone marketplace begins to produce results
The US Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401) was set up in August 2025 as the lead organisation to act against the threats of an uncrewed aerial system (UAS) attack. As a key part of the effort, the organisation set up a marketplace of counter-UAS (CUAS) systems to make procurement easier and it has now announced up to US$7 billion in potential future orders.
The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts include Allan Control Systems, Digital Force Technologies, DroneShield, RADA Technologies, SRC, L3Harris WESCAM and Napatree Technology which were each awarded $500 million. PVP Advanced EO Systems
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