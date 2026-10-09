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The US DoD’s counter-drone marketplace begins to produce results

9th October 2026 - 09:29 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Bumblee UAS platforms have been ordered through JIATF-40. (Photo: US Army)

The Pentagon’s push to accelerate counter-drone procurement is opening new opportunities for defence companies as it seeks to bring emerging technologies into operational service more quickly.

The US Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401) was set up in August 2025 as the lead organisation to act against the threats of an uncrewed aerial system (UAS) attack. As a key part of the effort, the organisation set up a marketplace of counter-UAS (CUAS) systems to make procurement easier and it has now announced up to US$7 billion in potential future orders.

The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts include Allan Control Systems, Digital Force Technologies, DroneShield, RADA Technologies, SRC, L3Harris WESCAM and Napatree Technology which were each awarded $500 million. PVP Advanced EO Systems

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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