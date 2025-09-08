Is the CV90 too popular for its own good?

With more than 2,000 vehicles delivered, the CV90 is one of the most prevalent infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) in Europe. Manufactured by BAE Systems Hägglunds since the 1980s, it is currently in service with 11 European militaries and is a contender for two more.

Yet the combat vehicle is currently at risk of becoming a victim of its own success. As the volume of orders increases, it remains unclear if Hägglunds has taken the appropriate measures to ensure that it can actually meet these ambitious goals.

Current European orders stand at an estimated 600 due to be delivered by 2031, which Shephard forecasts to be an average of 31 deliveries each year. There are also an additional 71 vehicles scheduled to be procured by Slovakia in 2027.

Since 2000, CV90 exports have averaged 16 platforms per year. This has, of course, varied year by year, with average deliveries decreasing as the platform has become more complex to manufacture in recent years. Overall, this has created a trend in which CV90 orders are ramping up, while deliveries are falling due to longer manufacturing times.

This also does not account for potential CV90 orders in the near future. In June 2025, six NATO countries – Norway, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Sweden – signed a letter of intent (LoI) to jointly procure the CV90. The number of platforms they will acquire is yet to be confirmed, but Shephard forecasts 520 vehicles across the six partners, with estimated delivery dates between 2026 and 2032.

The platform is also in contention for the Netherlands Combat General Purpose Vehicle (CGPV) programme and Romania’s replacement infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) programme. The Dutch have a requirement for between 100 and 150 platforms – Shephard forecasts they will opt for 150 – while the Romanians require 246 platforms.

Slovakia has also expressed an interest in procuring the CV90120 as a cheaper alternative to modern main battle tanks (MBT). If Slovakia pursues this approach, it could procure up to 100 platforms.

The CV90120, currently being considered by Slovakia as an alternative to new MBTs. (Photo: BAE Systems Hägglunds)

As a versatile platform with 15 variants, a long service history and a large user group, the appeal is understandable. Most recently, the CV90 is believed to have distinguished itself in combat in Ukraine.

Given this large catalogue of existing orders, though, which has the potential to double in the coming years, Hägglunds will likely struggle to meet demand with its existing facilities. Without significant investment in production capacity, there could be a CV90 logjam well into the next decade.

Could it be knocked from top spot?

Some progress has been made in this direction. As part of its contract with the Czech Republic, Hägglunds has cooperated with the Czech state-owned company VOP CZ to establish a production facility in Nový Jičínhull to allow for localised production. Out of an order of 246 vehicles, 207 are scheduled to be manufactured there.

In August 2025, the Lithuanian government also held discussions with BAE about localising production in Lithuania.

These steps are positive but are only incremental. Even accounting for the majority of the Czech order, there is still a backlog that will take years to clear with current capacity. BAE needs to commit the resources necessary to expand its capacity to produce the CV90 at scale. If it does not, the CV90 may find itself losing its prime place in European defence.

Rheinmetall’s KF41 Lynx has already been selected over the CV90 to become the Italian Army’s new IFV, while Hanwha has positioned itself to provide the AS21 Redback to Romania.

Both competitors possess the capacity to fulfil large orders and have the advantage of smaller existing order catalogues. If, however, BAE moves swiftly to expand its own facilities while localising production for customer countries, it has the potential to dominate the European IFV market for the foreseeable future.

