TenCate gets to work on armour system for Spain's Dragon VCR combat vehicle

TenCate Advanced Armour has commenced full production of composite armour systems for the Spanish Army's Dragon VCR 8x8 armoured vehicle programme.

In partnership with TESS Defence, the joint venture company which manufactures the Dragon VCR, TenCate has managed the development of this survivability aspect from the early phases of the programme.

'TESS Defence has welcomed TenCate Advanced Armour as a partner in the project to add extensive capability in terms of survivability management and integration from an early stage,' said Miguel Morell, general manager of TESS Defence.

'Our partnering in the programme is a result of a multi-year development effort. Receiving the order to manufacture the composite armour is a great reward, bringing the project full circle," added Steen Tanderup, CEO of TenCate Advanced Armour.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Spain awarded a production contract for 348 VCRs in June 2020, worth $2 billion. Of the 348, 219 will be in IFV configuration and fitted with the Escribano Guardian 30 RWS; the remaining platforms are expected to be a combination of command, support and recovery vehicles.

The first delivery of seven was completed on 20 December 2022, with contract completion date scheduled for 2026.

The vehicle has a blast protection package supplied by Israeli firm Plasan Sasa, branded as a Hybrid Slat Fence, provides lightweight and modular RPG protection, a mine protection solution for the underbelly and IED side blasts, plus energy-absorbing mine seats.

The composite armour of the VCR Dragon provides protection against RPGs, 14.5mm armour-piercing rounds and 30mm armour-piercing rounds across the 30° frontal arc. The hull provides protection against 8kg anti-tank mines.

Reports suggest an Elbit Elaws 2 laser warning system will also be integrated across all 348 vehicles ordered by Spain.