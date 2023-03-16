To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Plasan sets up shop in Australia to support armoured vehicle programmes

16th March 2023 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Plasan has worked with Hanwha Defence Australia on the Huntsman SP artillery programme. (Photo: Commonwealth of Australia)

Plasan is establishing an Australian subsidiary following long-term cooperation with Thales, BAE Systems and Hanwha on defence programmes in the country.

Israel's Plasan Sasa has announced its intention to increase commitment to the Australian defence industry and establish a local subsidiary, Plasan-Australia, which will support its local partners and projects the company is involved with.

Dani Ziv, Plasan CEO, said: 'The long-term experience and substantial understanding of Australia's defence strategic needs for the next decade, as well as the importance for Australia to acquire core and critical technologies and capabilities, have led us to decide to amplify our presence in Australia as well as to shift our supply chain to Australian industry to the widest possible extent.'

The firm's Australian projects include collaboration with Thales Australia on the Hawkei armoured vehicle, whose cabin was designed, tested and produced by Plasan. and it is also working with BAE Systems Australia on the Hunter-class frigate, incorporating Australian-sourced armour steel into survivability solutions.

Plasan has also cooperated with Hanwha Defence Australia on the Huntsman artillery system (AS9 SPH and AS10 AARV) and Redback IFV, developed for the Land 400 Phase 3 programme.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us