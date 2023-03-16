Plasan sets up shop in Australia to support armoured vehicle programmes

Israel's Plasan Sasa has announced its intention to increase commitment to the Australian defence industry and establish a local subsidiary, Plasan-Australia, which will support its local partners and projects the company is involved with.

Dani Ziv, Plasan CEO, said: 'The long-term experience and substantial understanding of Australia's defence strategic needs for the next decade, as well as the importance for Australia to acquire core and critical technologies and capabilities, have led us to decide to amplify our presence in Australia as well as to shift our supply chain to Australian industry to the widest possible extent.'

The firm's Australian projects include collaboration with Thales Australia on the Hawkei armoured vehicle, whose cabin was designed, tested and produced by Plasan. and it is also working with BAE Systems Australia on the Hunter-class frigate, incorporating Australian-sourced armour steel into survivability solutions.

Plasan has also cooperated with Hanwha Defence Australia on the Huntsman artillery system (AS9 SPH and AS10 AARV) and Redback IFV, developed for the Land 400 Phase 3 programme.