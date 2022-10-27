Robots put to test for naval maintenance, inspection and repair

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has demonstrated a range of robotic technologies improving worker safety and shipyard productivity. The company’s systems are designed to carry out shipyard tasks on and around vessels underway or pier-side.

In September, Sarcos conducted a USN field trial (Repair Technology Exercise or REPTX) at Naval Base Ventura County, California, using the Guardian DX teleoperated dexterous robot, Sapien 6M dexterous robot, Sapien Sea Class underwater robot and Guardian remote visual inspection robot.

The Sapien 6M and Guardian DX robots can be mounted on mobile lift platforms to undertake visual inspections, remove rust and paint using existing off-the-shelf tools.

The Sapien Sea Class underwater robot is designed for shallow and deep-water operation to inspect ship hulls, propeller shafts, and ship aspects below the water line.

Finally, the Guardian S robot can traverse ferromagnetic vertical surfaces and is deployed inside and outside a ship to identify foreign objects.

'It is imperative for the US Navy to find solutions that will enable us to maintain mission readiness, particularly while at sea,' said Janice Bryant, expeditionary and sustainment technology manager, Naval Sea Systems Command. 'The technologies demonstrated at REPTX for ship inspection, sustainment and repair using tele-operated at-height capabilities will have a significant benefit to increase navy readiness.'