Oshkosh submits Robotic Combat Vehicle proposal
Based on evaluations, up to four vendors could be selected by the US Army to build RCV prototypes by August 2024.
Oshkosh said its solution, developed with Pratt Miller Defense and QinetiQ, provided the ‘most mature and established’ RCV solution leveraging ‘leading-edge’ technology and manufacturing excellence.
Oshkosh chief programmes officer Pat Williams said: ‘The Oshkosh Defense RCV team is pleased to submit our proposal for Phase 1 of the RCV programme.
‘We remain committed to being responsive to the needs and requirements of the soldier to provide the most capable, reliable, and maintainable robotic platform.’
He added that the solution offered was ‘optimised’ to exceed performance requirements and was ready to meet the US Army’s programme schedule.
