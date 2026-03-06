To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Swiss Army still awaits new artillery contract to replace M109 howitzers

Swiss Army still awaits new artillery contract to replace M109 howitzers

6th March 2026 - 13:27 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

Piranha IV 10x10 fitted with Artillery Gun Module undergoing road trials in Switzerland with muzzle velocity radar mounted above rear of 155mm/52-calibre ordnance. (Photo: Swiss Army)

More than a year after selecting the KNDS Artillery Gun Module mounted on the Piranha IV 8x8 as its next artillery system, Switzerland is still awaiting the contract that will deliver the guns.

The Swiss Army is still awaiting a date as to when a contract will be placed with various contractors at home and abroad to replace its currently deployed M109 155mm/47-calibre tracked self-propelled (SP) artillery systems.

The winner of its competition to replace its existing howitzers was announced by the Swiss Army in late 2024, as the German KNDS Artillery Gun Module (AGM) integrated onto the locally produced General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) Mowag Piranha IV 8x8 vehicle.

The Swiss Parliament gave the green light at the end of last year for the procurement of just 32 systems plus logistics vehicles and

