Swiss Army still awaits new artillery contract to replace M109 howitzers
The Swiss Army is still awaiting a date as to when a contract will be placed with various contractors at home and abroad to replace its currently deployed M109 155mm/47-calibre tracked self-propelled (SP) artillery systems.
The winner of its competition to replace its existing howitzers was announced by the Swiss Army in late 2024, as the German KNDS Artillery Gun Module (AGM) integrated onto the locally produced General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) Mowag Piranha IV 8x8 vehicle.
The Swiss Parliament gave the green light at the end of last year for the procurement of just 32 systems plus logistics vehicles and
