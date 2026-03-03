Localisation is the aim of the game in defence procurement
A growing trend in defence procurement is the desire of governments to localise as much of the production process as possible. In the past, local production was treated as an optional extra; nice to have but not essential. Now it is increasingly becoming crucial in order for a deal to be agreed.
This can be seen in Europe, where multiple governments have insisted on local production as a condition of a sale. Hungary has been at the forefront of the shifting focus, signing deals with both Rheinmetall and Nurol Makina to localise production of the KF41 Lynx and Ejder Yalcin,
More from Land Warfare
Ireland predicted to make French connection for vehicle buy
As Ireland looks to replace its RG32M 4x4 armoured patrol vehicles and Piranha III 8x8 armoured personnel carriers, a reported deal with France would rule out other European platforms that were being considered.
US Army plans Q2 prototype proposal request for its Mobile Tactical Cannon programme
The US Army is seeking a mature 155mm, wheeled, self-propelled capability to replace the towed M777 howitzer in the Stryker, Mobile and Infantry Brigade Combat Teams as it targets a potential 498-unit acquisition goal.
British Army’s Project Stokes 120mm mortar bids due in March 2026
Project Stokes could see a new 120mm mortar capability enter British service, with domestic production and international partnerships central to competing bids.
World Defense Show 2026: Large vehicles and counter-drone systems take the limelight
Visitors who attended the first World Defense Show four years ago continue to speak of the difficulties they faced with poor facilities and power problems. This year’s event emphasised its status as one of the major defence expositions and as a place where regional players and those less welcome at other shows could take centre stage.