Why Middle Eastern markets demand bespoke AFV solutions

6th March 2026 - 15:59 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

The Leclerc MBTs operated by the UAE have a host of enhancements compared to the French Army’s own fleet. This example is fitted with a new panoramic sighting system. (Photo: author)

In this expert analysis, Christopher Foss looks at how armoured vehicle suppliers to the Middle East are increasingly tailoring platforms for the region’s specific operational requirements.

The Middle East’s climatic challenges along with its deep-pocketed customers prepared to spend what is necessary to meet specific operational needs mean that Western and other OEMs targeting this market need more than an off-the-shelf offering to secure contracts.

While there is a clear trend in Middle Eastern countries to design, develop and manufacture their own fleets of armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs), especially wheeled platforms, many armed forces in the region still rely on foreign models to meet their own specific operational requirements.

A fair proportion of these were designed for operations in Europe rather than the Middle East, with its

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

