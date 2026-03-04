US Precision Strike Missile makes combat debut in Operation Epic Fury

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on 4 March that the US has deployed long-range Precision Strike Missiles (PrSMs) for the first time in real combat. The next-generation surface-to-surface rounds have been fired against targets in Iranian territory as part of Operation Epic Fury.

In a press release, CENTCOM stated that PrSMs had a “historic first” providing the Joint Force with “an unrivalled deep strike capability”.

In a video published on US Central Command’s social media channel, Adm Brad Cooper, CENTCOM Commander, praised the precision of the missiles used in the Middle East, as well as the performance of