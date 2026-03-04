To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search

US Precision Strike Missile makes combat debut in Operation Epic Fury

4th March 2026 - 21:05 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

A HIMARS fires a PrSM at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. (Photo: US Army)

CENTCOM confirmed that PrSMs have been deployed in the offensive against Iran, bringing what it called “an unrivalled deep strike capability”.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on 4 March that the US has deployed long-range Precision Strike Missiles (PrSMs) for the first time in real combat. The next-generation surface-to-surface rounds have been fired against targets in Iranian territory as part of Operation Epic Fury.

In a press release, CENTCOM stated that PrSMs had a “historic first” providing the Joint Force with “an unrivalled deep strike capability”.

In a video published on US Central Command’s social media channel, Adm Brad Cooper, CENTCOM Commander, praised the precision of the missiles used in the Middle East, as well as the performance of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us