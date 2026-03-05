To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Milrem outlines plans for Havoc and Vector as Ukrainian THeMIS numbers set to double

Milrem outlines plans for Havoc and Vector as Ukrainian THeMIS numbers set to double

5th March 2026 - 15:33 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Tallinn, Estonia

RSS

Milrem’s Type-X RCV was unveiled in 2020 and the Vector platform is an improved version system. (Photo: Enterprise Estonia)

Milrem’s THeMIS uncrewed ground vehicle is one of the most battle-proven medium UGV platforms in service, with the company looking to have production versions of new large platforms ready before the end of the decade.

Estonian technology company Milrem Robotics expects to have delivered 150 Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) to Ukrainian forces by the end of 2026, more than doubling the 70 vehicles already delivered.

A company official said 90% of the platforms being delivered to Ukraine are in the basic cargo and casualty evacuation standard, with the system potentially modified to fill other roles once they are delivered to the forces.

It is believed that two of the UGVs delivered to Ukraine are no longer in service after one was destroyed by a first-person-view uncrewed aerial systems

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us