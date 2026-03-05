Milrem outlines plans for Havoc and Vector as Ukrainian THeMIS numbers set to double

Estonian technology company Milrem Robotics expects to have delivered 150 Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) to Ukrainian forces by the end of 2026, more than doubling the 70 vehicles already delivered.

A company official said 90% of the platforms being delivered to Ukraine are in the basic cargo and casualty evacuation standard, with the system potentially modified to fill other roles once they are delivered to the forces.

It is believed that two of the UGVs delivered to Ukraine are no longer in service after one was destroyed by a first-person-view uncrewed aerial systems