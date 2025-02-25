Sweden and Ireland to send air defence radars to Ukraine
The Swedish Government is set to approve the donation of Tridon Mk2 air defence radars and RBS 70 air defence missiles to Ukraine. The government also plans to approve additional funding to buy systems under a total donations package of SEK1.2 billion (US$113 million).
Separately, the Irish Government has announced it will donate Giraffe 4 air defence radar systems to Ukraine. These systems, purchased in 2008, are mounted on Bv206 vehicles and Ireland plans to replace them with newer more capable systems.
In announcing its donations, the Swedish Government said “support will continue for as long as necessary [and the]
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
IDEX 2025: Hanwha looks to a proven template as it plans further international expansion
Hanwha Aerospace global defense CEO Michael Coulter was appointed to the seat just over two months ago. He sat down with Shephard at last week’s IDEX 2025 to outline his vision for how the company is looking to grow its footprint in the US and Europe.
-
Aselsan conducts first firing of Göktan ground attack system
The Göktan ground-based precision strike system provides engagement through integrated command-and-control (C2) and fire control systems, enabling mission planning and optimised firing sequences.
-
IDEX 2025: Hyundai Rotem highlights advanced features of K2 MBT
One of the few main battle tanks (MBT) displayed at IDEX 2025 was the latest Hyundai Rotem K2 MBT from South Korea, which has already secured its first export contract with Poland, with initial units delivered.
-
IDEX 2025: Uzbekistan sets out AFV credentials with family of new designs
Uzbekistan's Havztez Defense rolled out a new family of armoured personnel carriers (APCs) at IDEX 2025, offering another national alternative in an already crowded market.