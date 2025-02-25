Sweden and Ireland to send air defence radars to Ukraine

The Swedish Government is set to approve the donation of Tridon Mk2 air defence radars and RBS 70 air defence missiles to Ukraine. The government also plans to approve additional funding to buy systems under a total donations package of SEK1.2 billion (US$113 million).

Separately, the Irish Government has announced it will donate Giraffe 4 air defence radar systems to Ukraine. These systems, purchased in 2008, are mounted on Bv206 vehicles and Ireland plans to replace them with newer more capable systems.

In announcing its donations, the Swedish Government said “support will continue for as long as necessary [and the]