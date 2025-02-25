To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Sweden and Ireland to send air defence radars to Ukraine

25th February 2025 - 10:35 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Ireland is looking to donate Giraffe 4 radars mounted on Bv206 vehicles. (Photo: Irish Defence Forces/Instagram)

Sweden has committed to donating Tridon Mk2 air defence systems to Ukraine while Ireland is looking to send older Giraffe 4 radar systems mounted on Bv206 carriers. The two systems can be integrated with RBS70 surface-to-air missile systems.

The Swedish Government is set to approve the donation of Tridon Mk2 air defence radars and RBS 70 air defence missiles to Ukraine. The government also plans to approve additional funding to buy systems under a total donations package of SEK1.2 billion (US$113 million).

Separately, the Irish Government has announced it will donate Giraffe 4 air defence radar systems to Ukraine. These systems, purchased in 2008, are mounted on Bv206 vehicles and Ireland plans to replace them with newer more capable systems.

In announcing its donations, the Swedish Government said “support will continue for as long as necessary [and the]

