Sweden acquires hundreds of logistics vehicles

New trucks will replace the ageing Swedish fleet of logistics vehicles. (Photo: Swedish Armed Forces)

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration has placed two orders with Scania and Volvo for 487 logistics vehicles, with initial deliveries scheduled for 2022.

The Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) on 2 November announced the acquisition of 487 logistics vehicles for the Swedish Armed Forces.

The trucks were ordered from Scania and Volvo with initial deliveries taking place from spring to winter 2022.

The FMV placed two orders with a total value of approximately SEK700 million ($82 million) to replace an ageing Swedish military fleet.

According to the FMV, the Swedish armed services have a great need for utility logistics vehicles without major customisations.

About 60 of the trucks in the latest order are equipped with cranes and another 30 include trailers and carts.

Sweden also plans to procure other military vehicles for its ground forces. In September, the FMV confirmed its intention to join the collaborative effort between Finland and Latvia to develop the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS).

The country is also teaming Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and the UK in the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme.