Sweden acquires hundreds of logistics vehicles

Rheinmetall and Intracom Defense join forces
Rheinmetall and Intracom Defense agree to jointly develop a vehicle-based C4I system.
The Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) on 2 November announced the acquisition of 487 logistics vehicles for the Swedish Armed Forces.
The trucks were ordered from Scania and Volvo with initial deliveries taking place from spring to winter 2022.
The FMV placed two orders with a total value of approximately SEK700 million ($82 million) to replace an ageing Swedish military fleet.
According to the FMV, the Swedish armed services have a great need for utility logistics vehicles without major customisations.
About 60 of the trucks in the latest order are equipped with cranes and another 30 include trailers and carts.
Sweden also plans to procure other military vehicles for its ground forces. In September, the FMV confirmed its intention to join the collaborative effort between Finland and Latvia to develop the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS).
The country is also teaming Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and the UK in the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme.
Norway will receive half a dozen Leguan bridge-laying systems ahead of schedule, according to KMW.
The Ajax family of tracked vehicles is being procured by the UK MoD to replace the remaining legacy Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked) (CVR(T)) in service with the British Army.
Nigerian Federal Government acquired new armoured personnel carriers for counter-insurgency operations.
The platform was tested throughout the mountainous terrains of Southern Kazakhstan, across forested and savannah-like steppe and the salt marshes of Central Kazakhstan covering a total distance of 25,000 km.
Person Engineering has demonstrated its Threat-Sense mine detection technology to the British Army for the first time.