Successful live-fire test of Kongsberg's RT60 turret in Norway

Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace have completed integration of the Protector RT60 remote turret onto a Boxer IFV and conducted test firing of the mounted system.

The 8x8 Boxer is a joint venture between KMW, Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles and Rheinmetall Military Vehicles Nederland and the system was first displayed at the opening of the KNDS (KMW/Nexter Systems) Boxer manufacturing facility at WFEL, Stockport in May 2021.

The RT60 is based on RT20, which is being delivered to the USMC as part of the ACV programme, and the RT40, delivered to the US Army Stryker Programme.

The RT60 is designed to provide an infantry or reconnaissance force with a broad range of capabilities, including an advanced sensor suite, with a day camera, thermal camera and laser rang-finder, and an enhanced weapon suite, including an Mk44 30x173mm cannon, 7.62 coax weapon, a commander’s Independent remote weapon system (Protector RS4), with a range of integrations possible, and twin, under-armour anti-tank guided missiles.