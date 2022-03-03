Kongsberg eyes potential UK turret opportunities

Following success in supplying RWS to the British Army, Kongsberg is eyeing up potential opportunities to provide the service with its uncrewed turret technologies.

In 2021, a version of the Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) was seen at a WFEL facility in Stockport sporting a Kongsberg RT60 turret.

British Army and UK MoD officials viewed the fully functional prototype, which was designed for an unnamed Middle Eastern customer.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace VP of strategic business development Kyrre Lohne told Shephard that the RT60 was a credible military-off-the-shelf option if the British Army was interested.

Asked about the future of