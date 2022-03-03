Kongsberg eyes potential UK turret opportunities

Ukraine receives more Javelins and Stingers
More ATGMs and MANPADS are being shipped to Ukraine as it resists the Russian invasion.
Following success in supplying RWS to the British Army, Kongsberg is eyeing up potential opportunities to provide the service with its uncrewed turret technologies.
In 2021, a version of the Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) was seen at a WFEL facility in Stockport sporting a Kongsberg RT60 turret.
British Army and UK MoD officials viewed the fully functional prototype, which was designed for an unnamed Middle Eastern customer.
Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace VP of strategic business development Kyrre Lohne told Shephard that the RT60 was a credible military-off-the-shelf option if the British Army was interested.
Croatia is supplying Ukraine with infantry weapons such as rifles and machine guns, associated ammunition and protective equipment.
Armoured LC 300 passes certification tests in the UK, says Babcock.
Initial operational deployment of the Jaguar EBRC is possible in 2022 and the delivery schedule could even be fast-tracked if the security situation in Europe requires it.
The 405th AFSB prepared and pushed out more than 600 vehicles and equipment pieces, such as M1 Abrams, M2 Bradleys, JLTVs, HEMTTs, HMMWVs, Paladins, generators, Palletized Load Systems and Load Handling Systems.
PT Pindad is pursuing cooperation with partners in Belgium, the Czech Republic, France and Turkey as it seeks to fulfil requirements from the Indonesian Army.