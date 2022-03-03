To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Kongsberg eyes potential UK turret opportunities

3rd March 2022 - 14:45 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Boxer IFV variant featuring Kongsberg's RT60 turret. (Photo: Kongsberg)

Kongsberg sees the uncrewed turret market as an area of growing interest.

Following success in supplying RWS to the British Army, Kongsberg is eyeing up potential opportunities to provide the service with its uncrewed turret technologies.

In 2021, a version of the Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) was seen at a WFEL facility in Stockport sporting a Kongsberg RT60 turret.

British Army and UK MoD officials viewed the fully functional prototype, which was designed for an unnamed Middle Eastern customer.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace VP of strategic business development Kyrre Lohne told Shephard that the RT60 was a credible military-off-the-shelf option if the British Army was interested.

Asked about the future of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us