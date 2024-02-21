ST Engineering goes big on hybrid at Singapore Airshow with Terrex s5 and new 4x4 MRAP
Singapore’s ST Engineering (STE) research and development into hybrid electric drive (HED) has borne fruit and the company has shown itself to be decidedly keen by showcasing two products with such technology at Singapore Airshow 2024.
Hybrid electric drive has provided a number of advantages over conventional drive for vehicular operations and sustainability, including silent mobility in electric mode during the ‘last-mile’ approach to the target. It has also offered extended silent watch through the ability to run mission equipment without the engine. Other benefits have included increased operational range and extended ‘exportable’ power for the charging of equipment and even UGVs.
Launched last weekend and taking centre stage on the ST Engineering pavilion has been the Terrex s5, the latest in the 8x8 AFV family. The “s5” branding represented five key characteristics of the new platform STE hoped to highlight – Smartness, Superiority, Sustainability, Survivability and Serviceability.
The Terrex s5 has built on the hybrid Terrex showcased at the previous airshow in 2022. As had been shared with Shephard previously, components for the engine were sourced from a number of vendors, although the software was developed in-house.
Unlike the hybrid Terrex’s single crew operations cockpit occupied by the driver, further development work on the HED has freed up 20% additional volume. This has permitted a two-crew cockpit in the s5 for the vehicle commander and driver, both seated side-by-side. Thanks to a multi-screen cockpit that could provide a 360° perspective, the crew – under closed hatches – could drive the vehicle and operate the vehicle’s weapons systems with increased situational awareness.
The Terrex s5 has also equipped with various digital warfighting technologies such as manned-unmanned teaming with UGVs and UAVs, as well as the use of AI and machine learning to aid its operations. Its open system architecture has allowed the vehicle to be easily configured for upgrades or enhancements to exploit new technologies.
These features have been enabled by the HED, which feeds the power the system requires. Should a customer decide it is not ready for a hybrid vehicle, a conventional drive has also been made available.
The Terrex s5 comes in five variants. Exhibited at the show has been the basic trooper variant with 10 dismounts and equipped with a STE Adder 30mm remote weapon station. Other variants include the anti-tank guided missile, command post, mortar – with STE’s 120mm Super Rapid Advanced Mortar System (SRAMS) – and a fire-support variant armed with a 105mm gun, with potential for a 120mm one. STE executives said additional variants could be made available, with a 12-to-18 month period for the integration work.
STE officials also noted that the 8x8 market was competitive with numerous models on offer, but they shared that they were in discussion with a few interested parties. They suggested the Terrex s5 was arguably the most advanced 8x8 and has been priced competitively when compared to models of similar capability.
The 4x4 Next Generation Protected Vehicle has been marketed as the only hybrid electric MRAP that could be ready for series production. (Photo: ST Engineering)
Another STE vehicle product that was on display at the show, albeit in model form, has been the 4x4 Next Generation Protected Vehicle (NGPV), which is essentially a 20-ton mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle.
The company’s executives shared that design and prototyping of the vehicle took place between April 2022 and January 2023 – just a span of 10 months. This had been achieved through digital modelling and simulation; the typical period for a similarly classed vehicle is 18-to-24 months.
It has been understood that some design reference was taken from the Paramount Marauder MRAP, known as the Belrex in the Singapore Army. In 2018, STE and Paramount entered into a collaboration to market the Belrex internationally.
Shephard had been invited to STE’s Boon Lay facility for a test ride on the vehicle a day prior to the start of the airshow.
Jensen Chew, product director of HED 4x4, shared that the vehicle has been undergoing testing and software maturation for much of 2023, but otherwise, it was ready for production.
Chew mentioned that the foundational work on the company’s development of HED was first trialled on the company’s Spider light strike vehicle, a 4x4 like buggy, before scaling it up to the NGPV. The Terrex s5 subsequently received significant input from this effort. The NGPV has also been made available in conventional drive if requested by a customer.
