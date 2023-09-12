To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

The power to outpace the threat

12th September 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Featured Video

What if the biggest receiver upgrade came with the smallest mission interruption and impact to your budget? BAE Systems is delivering the latest in portable M-Code GPS technology.

This video is brought to you by BAE Systems

The NavGuide™ receiver is a portable, secure GPS receiver made for handheld and vehicular operations with the added protection of anti-spoofing. Future-proofed with a modular open system architecture, the NavGuide receiver gives you the power to outpace the threat.

