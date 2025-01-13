Solving production & supply chain challenges with additive manufacturing

Enjoy free access to this sponsored article, all content provided by MTC (Manufacturing Technology Centre)

Why Production Stability and Strong Supply Chain Management Matter

Efficient supply chain management is essential to maintain a robust defence force. Major General Simon Hutchings underscored this importance in the UK's Defence Supply Chain Strategy, emphasising the role of the Defence Supply Chain (DSC) in national security. Effective supply chains directly influence the operational readiness of key assets — armoured vehicles, tanks, aircraft, and naval vessels, to name a few. These assets contain thousands of components, where a single unexpected failure can render these assets inoperative. Replacing components relies on a rapid supply chain capable of delivering parts globally and demands access to spare parts and active suppliers for components that may not have been produced for decades.

The Ministry of Defence's 2023 Defence Inventory Management Report revealed the MoD holds over 740 million items valued at £11.8 billion, illustrating the scale of maintaining operational assets and the challenge of meeting urgent needs in a complex supply chain.

The Role of Additive Manufacturing in Defence

Additive Manufacturing (AM) is playing a growing role in the sector and will be integral in strengthening defence supply chains now and in the future. AM contributes in three significant ways:

Above: MTC AM workshop (Image: Manufacturing Technology Centre)

Direct Part Replacement in the Field

AM enables on-site production of critical parts, minimising lead times and keeping equipment operational. This capability provides a “limp-home” solution, where forces can replace parts quickly in the field to stay operational, reducing risks while waiting for conventionally sourced parts, or the AM component remains. This is demonstrated by the seven Spee3D WarpSPEE3D machines deployed to Ukraine by the US Department of Defence to allow rapid manufacture of critical parts for armoured platforms and aging military equipment systems.

Replacing Long Lead-Time or Obsolete Parts

AM addresses challenges with obsolete parts by bypassing traditional supply chains. Group Captain Leonie Boyd from the Royal Air Force highlighted at DSEI in 2023 that defence inventories are often compromised due to part obsolescence, long lead times or closed production lines. AM can produce parts more rapidly and cost-effectively than reopening costly production lines, ensuring continuous operational support.

AM-Specific Part Design

Designing parts specifically for AM allows for innovative configurations that benefit from the technology’s unique strengths. One notable example is Advanced Innovative Engineering (AIE), a supplier of lightweight power solutions for unmanned aircraft and high-performance vehicles. AIE collaborated with The Manufacturing Technology Centre’s (MTC) AM engineers to reduce a rotary engine’s weight from 6kg to 4kg, cut the component count, and lower manufacturing costs without compromising operational performance. Such collaborations showcase how AM-specific designs simplify supply chains, reduce part counts, and enhance product efficiency.

Despite its many benefits, AM does face commercial and technical challenges. While AM's advantages are clear to those who have experienced with it, those outside often view it as costly or risky. Issues such as process stability, material quality, and part qualification remain ongoing hurdles, but industry advancements are expanding the use of AM parts, which will continue to grow into the future.

Above: MTC Coventry campus (Image: Manufacturing Technology Centre)

How MTC Can Help Address These Challenges

As the UK’s National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), MTC are at the forefront of AM advancement and offer support to defence and other critical sectors tackling AM challenges. Located in the heart of the UK, MTC’s cutting-edge facility combines state-of-the-art AM machinery within a secure environment, enabling the safe handling of sensitive projects, producing complex parts in advanced materials that others simply cannot. MTC’s team of leading AM experts brings extensive experience across sectors, with a proven track record of collaborative projects with industry partners and MTC members, often in introducing AM parts and building the associated supply chains necessary to support. MTC’s specialised knowledge in part qualification, particularly in the rigorous aerospace sector, ensures that AM components meet the highest standards and certification requirements.

By guiding organisations from AM-specific design through to part qualification and supply chain integration, MTC empowers customers to increase supply chain resilience, reduce lead times, and drive cost savings—critical advancements for maintaining operational readiness.

Find out more about the solutions MTC provide here