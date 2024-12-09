DEFEA 2025 – The Future of Global Defence and Security

Enjoy free access to this sponsored article, all content provided by DEFEA

Sitting at the forefront of the global defence industry and showcasing not only where we are today but where we are headed tomorrow, DEFEA 2025 is offering an insightful exploration into the future of defence and security in the domains of land, air, sea, homeland and cybersecurity. By exhibiting the latest innovative solutions, emerging trends and cutting-edge technologies DEFEA 2025 demonstrates its leading position in the sector, featuring among the most preeminent engagements on the global agenda of defence exhibitions.

Greece’s strategic location connects Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa, making DEFEA– Defence Exhibition Athens the perfect place to explore partnerships and opportunities in this dynamic region. A unique, immersive and interactive experience designed to guide participants – from industry leaders and government officials to trade visitors and media – through the ground-breaking developments and debuts on display at the show.

For exhibitors and attendees, DEFEA – Defence Exhibition Athens 2025 offers an insightful exploration into the emerging trends and the future of defence, highlighting the numerous innovations being unveiled for the first time. DEFEA serves as a dynamic stage allowing exhibitors to showcase their latest products and cutting-edge technologies, meet the industry leaders and access the B2B, B2G and G2G Matchmaking platform, an effective tool for collaborations ansd synergies.

DEFEA – Defence Exhibition Athens 2025, is constantly increasing its capacity and strength since more than 300 official delegations are invited from 68 countries. Being one of the largest industry gatherings in the region, showcasing the latest advancements and leading technologies in defence and security domains and facilitating important collaborations, live displays and round tables, DEFEA 2025 is aiming in hosting more than 25.000 professional and trade visitors in a total indoor exhibition area of 40,000 m2 of the Metropolitan Expo Athens, the most contemporary exhibition center in SE Europe, between 6-8 May 2025.

As the largest defence and security event in Greece and a leading exhibition in Europe, DEFEA 2025 will host international companies from more than 30 countries, with 16 national pavilions thus far, numerous entities, startups, research centers and universities, as well as high ranked officials of the European Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space (DG DEFIS), European Defence Agency (EDA), European Defence Fund (EDF) and European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP), NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) and the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) and other public and military institutions, and defence associations.

A wide range of participants including national and international delegations, defence ministers, defence chiefs, higher officials, senior procurement personnel, contractors/OEM, system integrators, SMEs, industry professionals, subcontractors, major manufacturers, service providers, startups, suppliers, universities, and media will attend the DEFEA 2025. At the same time, companies from many sub-sectors will take their places at DEFEA’s pavilions at Metropolitan Expo Athens. During the exhibition, there will be intensive B2B and meetings between major manufacturers and other participating companies supplying systems, subsystems, components, and parts, B2G meetings between delegations and participating companies, and G2G meetings. In addition, international panels, company product/project pitches and signing ceremonies will be organized during the exhibition.

The exhibition is a key vehicle for further international partnerships between industry leaders, stakeholders and startups, focusing on innovation, research and emerging technologies. Hellenic Center for Defence Innovation S.A. (HCDI), a novel organization that plays a pivotal role on the promotion of dual use technology and defence innovation in Greece, will be accessible to the international visitors for the very first time. DEFEA 2025, will also host the Hellenic Ministry of Defence, the Directorate for Defence Investments and Armaments (GDDIA), Hellenic National Defence General Staff, Hellenic Police, Fire Brigade and Cost Guard.

DEFEA - Defence Exhibition Athens 2025 is organized under the auspices and collaboration of the Hellenic Ministry of Defence, the Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection and the Ministry of Citizen Protection by ROTA S.A. Exhibitions Greece, with the cooperation of SEKPY – Hellenic Manufacturers of Defence Materiel Association.